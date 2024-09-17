Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 161.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,056 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,995,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,661,000 after acquiring an additional 510,708 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 259,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,063,000 after acquiring an additional 62,274 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of JAAA stock opened at $50.77 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1-year low of $49.87 and a 1-year high of $51.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.76 and its 200 day moving average is $50.71.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.2641 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

