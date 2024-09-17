Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,530 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 76.3% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 148.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

JKHY has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.25.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $177.06 on Tuesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.57 and a fifty-two week high of $178.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $559.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.37 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 21.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.47%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

