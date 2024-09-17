Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 131.8% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 40.6% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 129,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,427,000 after purchasing an additional 37,440 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,022,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,793,000 after purchasing an additional 14,090 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $415,000. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Juan Bianchi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total transaction of $410,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,276,095.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Euronet Worldwide news, CEO Juan Bianchi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total transaction of $410,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,276,095.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Mcdonnell acquired 3,206 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $93.86 per share, for a total transaction of $300,915.16. Following the purchase, the director now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,447,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $98.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.37. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.84 and a 52 week high of $117.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.21. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $986.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EEFT. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.11.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

