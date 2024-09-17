Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Free Report) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,024 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.20% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 22,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

NYSEARCA RSPH opened at $32.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.02. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.03 and a fifty-two week high of $32.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.82.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RSPH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RSPH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

