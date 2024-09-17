Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 14,085 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,085 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Celsius were worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 183.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,746,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,458,000 after purchasing an additional 8,899,873 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 212.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,393,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306,598 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Celsius by 424.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,793,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261,046 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Celsius by 188.8% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,958,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Celsius during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,116,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CELH shares. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Celsius from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Celsius from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Celsius from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Celsius in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Celsius from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.64.

Insider Activity at Celsius

In other Celsius news, CEO John Fieldly sold 74,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $2,454,981.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,812,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,449,672. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Celsius Price Performance

CELH stock opened at $33.18 on Tuesday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $31.55 and a one year high of $99.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.05.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Celsius had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 94.75%. The company had revenue of $402.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Celsius’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celsius Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

