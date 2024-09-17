O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC cut its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $671,384,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Gregory D. Johnson sold 15,364 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,136.16, for a total value of $17,455,962.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,698,978.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 18,264 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,127.55, for a total value of $20,593,573.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,347 shares in the company, valued at $15,049,409.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory D. Johnson sold 15,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,136.16, for a total value of $17,455,962.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,698,978.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,411 shares of company stock valued at $56,846,062. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORLY. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,143.00 to $1,204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,124.00 to $1,115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,215.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,144.06.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $1,130.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,103.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,071.20. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $860.10 and a 1 year high of $1,169.11. The company has a market capitalization of $65.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.98 by ($0.43). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 146.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.13 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

