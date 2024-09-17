Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) CEO Travis J. Boone Purchases 4,120 Shares

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) CEO Travis J. Boone bought 4,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $24,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,623,794. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Orion Group Stock Up 5.3 %

NYSE:ORN opened at $6.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.42. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $12.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $192.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.83 million. Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 4.81% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Orion Group from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orion Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 715.1% in the fourth quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 481,974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 422,842 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Orion Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 220,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 16,625 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Orion Group in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orion Group during the second quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Orion Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 659,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after acquiring an additional 28,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

