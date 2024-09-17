OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

NASDAQ KIDS opened at $30.94 on Friday. OrthoPediatrics has a one year low of $23.10 and a one year high of $36.23. The firm has a market cap of $749.06 million, a PE ratio of -32.23 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 4.90.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.08. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $52.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.40 million. Analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Daniel J. Gerritzen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $293,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 77,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,007.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 31.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KIDS. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in OrthoPediatrics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,628,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,952,000 after buying an additional 25,337 shares during the period. Braidwell LP increased its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,107,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,014,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 883,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,772,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in OrthoPediatrics by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 769,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,008,000 after purchasing an additional 177,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 21.2% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 501,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,618,000 after purchasing an additional 87,657 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, engages in designing, developing, and marketing anatomically appropriate implants, instruments, and specialized braces for children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers pediatric trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

