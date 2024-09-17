Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 235,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,516 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PACB. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 96.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 20,677 shares during the period.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Jeff Eidel sold 26,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $42,548.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 869,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,870.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Jeff Eidel sold 26,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $42,548.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 869,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Oene Mark Van sold 38,011 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $63,098.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,630,815 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,152.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Performance

Shares of PACB opened at $1.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $504.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 8.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.15. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $10.65.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $36.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.52 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 211.99% and a negative return on equity of 40.98%. Research analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California Profile

(Free Report)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.