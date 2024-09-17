Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,264 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HPE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,853,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,869,655,000 after buying an additional 5,777,901 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,483,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,776,000 after acquiring an additional 237,321 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,723,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,166,000 after acquiring an additional 517,734 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 4,448,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,877,000 after purchasing an additional 691,080 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 336.7% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,269,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291,880 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

NYSE:HPE opened at $17.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $14.47 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on HPE. Bank of America dropped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.83.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

