Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 750 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 73.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 9.2% in the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Humana by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 2,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 17.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Humana by 111.4% during the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Humana from $342.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Humana from $332.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $374.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Humana from $396.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $398.70.

HUM stock opened at $315.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $363.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $346.63. The stock has a market cap of $37.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.50. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $298.61 and a twelve month high of $530.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by $1.07. Humana had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $29.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.94 EPS. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

