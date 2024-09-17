Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target Cut to C$29.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from C$36.00 to C$29.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Paramount Resources from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$38.50 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$37.25.

Paramount Resources has a twelve month low of C$24.51 and a twelve month high of C$33.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of C$3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$28.52 and its 200 day moving average price is C$29.60.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of C$443.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$468.00 million.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.92%.

In other news, Senior Officer Bernard K. Lee sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.94, for a total value of C$154,721.00. In other Paramount Resources news, Senior Officer John B. Williams sold 11,929 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.00, for a total value of C$369,799.00. Also, Senior Officer Bernard K. Lee sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.94, for a total value of C$154,721.00. Company insiders own 45.36% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 109,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development and natural gas producing properties covering an area of 124,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 249,000 net acres.

