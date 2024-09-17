Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.69

Shares of Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.69 and traded as high as $20.20. Park City Group shares last traded at $19.83, with a volume of 61,987 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Park City Group in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Park City Group Stock Performance

Park City Group Company Profile

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.41 million, a P/E ratio of 73.44 and a beta of 1.10.

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

