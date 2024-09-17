Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.69

Shares of Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.69 and traded as high as $20.20. Park City Group shares last traded at $19.83, with a volume of 61,987 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Park City Group in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on PCYG
Park City Group Stock Performance
Park City Group Company Profile
Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Park City Group
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Palo Alto Analysts Drive it to New Highs: 50% Upside Is Possible
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Roblox’s Growth Beyond Kids: Stock Set for Major Moves
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- 5 Oversold Stocks to Buy Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Park City Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park City Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.