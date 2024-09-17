Paul Mcnab Sells 5,920 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Stock

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) EVP Paul Mcnab sold 5,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total value of $50,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,905.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Paul Mcnab also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

On Tuesday, August 13th, Paul Mcnab sold 7,324 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $55,076.48.

Viavi Solutions Stock Down 0.8 %

Viavi Solutions stock opened at $8.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -415.50 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.83 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,595,913 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,141,000 after purchasing an additional 154,996 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,026,592 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,618,000 after buying an additional 202,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. 95.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VIAV shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $8.25 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Viavi Solutions from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.71.

Get Our Latest Report on Viavi Solutions

About Viavi Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.