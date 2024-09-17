Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Position Cut by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,073 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,812 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Paylocity worth $3,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Paylocity by 80.0% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 243 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Paylocity by 34.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Paylocity by 152.0% during the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total transaction of $196,084.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,352,224.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total value of $196,084.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,352,224.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 49,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total value of $7,054,384.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,745,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,979,738.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PCTY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Paylocity from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a report on Monday, August 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Paylocity from $200.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Paylocity from $194.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.13.

Paylocity Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $157.03 on Tuesday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a one year low of $129.94 and a one year high of $206.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 45.65, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $152.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.84.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $357.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.29 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

