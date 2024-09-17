PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 993,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,862 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $45,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in PBF Energy by 162.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 135,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,971,000 after buying an additional 84,003 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 469,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,623,000 after buying an additional 9,427 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,832,000. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at PBF Energy

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.31 per share, with a total value of $4,431,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,307,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,899,667.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased 3,049,500 shares of company stock worth $109,399,914 in the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:PBF opened at $32.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.56. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.61 and a 1-year high of $62.88.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.39). PBF Energy had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PBF. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PBF Energy from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Mizuho dropped their price target on PBF Energy from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on PBF Energy from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PBF Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.91.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

