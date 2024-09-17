Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) by 12.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 107,977 shares of the coal producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,598 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Peabody Energy by 5.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,139 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Peabody Energy by 141.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,894 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 93,667 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd raised its position in Peabody Energy by 300.0% during the second quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 53,813 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 40,361 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 5.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 313,499 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $6,935,000 after purchasing an additional 14,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 41.9% in the second quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 15,240 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Peabody Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Peabody Energy Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE BTU opened at $22.41 on Tuesday. Peabody Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $20.21 and a 1 year high of $27.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The coal producer reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 12.69%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Peabody Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Peabody Energy’s payout ratio is currently 8.36%.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

