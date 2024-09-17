Perception Capital Corp. III (NASDAQ:PFTAU) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Shares of Perception Capital Corp. III (NASDAQ:PFTAU – Get Free Report) were down 4.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.44 and last traded at $10.71. Approximately 1,697 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 2,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.23.

Perception Capital Corp. III Stock Down 4.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Perception Capital Corp. III stock. Clear Street LLC lifted its stake in Perception Capital Corp. III (NASDAQ:PFTAU – Free Report) by 85.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Perception Capital Corp. III were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Perception Capital Corp. III Company Profile

Perception Capital Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology or financial services ecosystem. The company was formerly known as Portage Fintech Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Perception Capital Corp.

