Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,613 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.09% of Perficient worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Perficient by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,341,454 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $244,380,000 after acquiring an additional 50,313 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,945,667 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $128,064,000 after acquiring an additional 404,154 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 5.3% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,401,150 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $78,871,000 after acquiring an additional 71,004 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Perficient by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 958,595 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $63,097,000 after purchasing an additional 14,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Perficient by 1.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 468,466 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $26,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,931 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Perficient in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.43.

Perficient Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of PRFT stock opened at $75.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.64. Perficient, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.51 and a 12-month high of $75.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.13 and a 200-day moving average of $67.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Perficient had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $222.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios.

Featured Articles

