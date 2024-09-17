Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.79

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.79 and traded as high as $13.44. Perma-Pipe International shares last traded at $13.07, with a volume of 77,896 shares traded.

Perma-Pipe International Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.79. The stock has a market cap of $104.80 million, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPIH. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Perma-Pipe International in the first quarter worth about $118,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Perma-Pipe International by 1.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 447,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 4,309 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 1.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 173,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 319,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.43% of the company’s stock.

Perma-Pipe International Company Profile

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. It offers insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.

