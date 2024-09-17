Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Price Performance

Shares of TLK stock opened at $20.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $26.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.83.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 15.65%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the first quarter valued at $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 107.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 24.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 17.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

