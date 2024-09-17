Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Price Performance
Shares of TLK stock opened at $20.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $26.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.83.
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 15.65%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk
About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.
Featured Stories
