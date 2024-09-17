PetroFrontier (CVE:PFC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.05

PetroFrontier Corp. (CVE:PFC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.05 and traded as high as C$0.06. PetroFrontier shares last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 2,000 shares trading hands.
PetroFrontier Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 73.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.81.
PetroFrontier Company Profile
PetroFrontier Corp. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in western Canada. The company was headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Further Reading
