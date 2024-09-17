Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Todd Burdick Sells 57,810 Shares of Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Todd Burdick sold 57,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.41, for a total transaction of C$832,845.55.

Todd Burdick also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

On Monday, June 24th, Todd Burdick sold 21,693 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.73, for a total transaction of C$319,537.89.

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Performance

TSE:PEY opened at C$14.54 on Tuesday. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$11.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.02, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$14.44 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.76.

Peyto Exploration & Development Announces Dividend

Peyto Exploration & Development ( TSE:PEY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$256.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$257.10 million. Peyto Exploration & Development had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 11.86%.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 31st were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PEY shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.