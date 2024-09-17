Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 4.6% in the second quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 20.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,296,000 after buying an additional 16,020 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.7% in the second quarter. Stolper Co now owns 45,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 21.7% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. Barclays raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $4,170,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,937 shares in the company, valued at $11,390,062.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $127.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.07. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $107.85 and a 52 week high of $174.08. The stock has a market cap of $53.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.33.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.87 earnings per share. Phillips 66’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.38%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

