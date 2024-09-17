Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.50.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on PINS shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Pinterest from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Leibman Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 0.9% during the second quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. now owns 31,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Pinterest by 1.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Pinterest by 0.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 56,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Pinterest by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 23,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of PINS opened at $28.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.63, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.00. Pinterest has a one year low of $23.59 and a one year high of $45.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.91.
Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Pinterest had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $853.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.
