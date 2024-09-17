Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PINS shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Pinterest from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PINS

Insider Transactions at Pinterest

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $1,343,826.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 362,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,040.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 2,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $115,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 186,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,410,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $1,343,826.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 362,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,040.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Leibman Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 0.9% during the second quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. now owns 31,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Pinterest by 1.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Pinterest by 0.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 56,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Pinterest by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 23,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinterest Price Performance

Shares of PINS opened at $28.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.63, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.00. Pinterest has a one year low of $23.59 and a one year high of $45.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.91.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Pinterest had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $853.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pinterest

(Get Free Report

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.