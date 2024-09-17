Plato Investment Management Ltd Acquires New Shares in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 48.1% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.3% during the second quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 437,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,865,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 23.0% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,611,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JLL shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.33.

NYSE JLL opened at $257.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.34 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12-month low of $119.46 and a 12-month high of $261.83.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.25. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

