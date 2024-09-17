Plato Investment Management Ltd Acquires New Stake in Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX)

Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Janux Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Xi L.P. Avalon sold 108,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $4,551,330.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,162,851 shares in the company, valued at $132,839,742. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 268,578 shares of company stock worth $12,071,151 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

JANX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Janux Therapeutics from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.13.

NASDAQ JANX opened at $49.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -40.89 and a beta of 3.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.99 and its 200 day moving average is $44.15. Janux Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $65.60.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $8.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.77 million. Janux Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8.78% and a negative net margin of 291.17%. Janux Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 709.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

