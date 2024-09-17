Plato Investment Management Ltd Buys 4,184 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 5,731.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,257 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares during the quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APH. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Amphenol by 0.3% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,076 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 3.4% during the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research began coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Amphenol from $45.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Amphenol to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.04.

Amphenol Stock Performance

NYSE:APH opened at $63.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.02. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.34 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $76.20 billion, a PE ratio of 38.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.82.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $5,818,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,323,010. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $6,563,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,373,382. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 90,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $5,818,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,323,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,516,000 shares of company stock valued at $98,236,640 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

