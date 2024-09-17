Plato Investment Management Ltd Buys New Shares in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at $62,732,000. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in OneMain by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 6,416,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,166 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,570,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,937,000 after buying an additional 889,387 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in OneMain by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,890,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,561,000 after buying an additional 743,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in OneMain by 7,566.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 718,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,824,000 after acquiring an additional 708,804 shares during the period. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OMF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on OneMain from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of OneMain from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on OneMain from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on OneMain from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.83.

Insider Activity at OneMain

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $694,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,560,546.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other OneMain news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 1,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $80,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,520,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 15,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $694,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,474 shares in the company, valued at $19,560,546.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,614 shares of company stock worth $1,009,575. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OneMain Stock Up 2.7 %

OneMain stock opened at $47.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.56. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $54.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.75.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.12. OneMain had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.85%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.09%.

OneMain Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

