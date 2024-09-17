Plato Investment Management Ltd Decreases Position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Plato Investment Management Ltd decreased its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 40.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 137.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola Consolidated

In other news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total value of $553,722,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,883,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,280,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated stock opened at $1,280.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 12-month low of $614.22 and a 12-month high of $1,376.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,228.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,027.78.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $20.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 44.83%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.