Plato Investment Management Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Plato Investment Management Ltd lowered its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 94.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 514 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 9,564 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Boeing were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 451.4% during the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock opened at $155.54 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $154.02 and a 12-month high of $267.54. The company has a market cap of $95.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.81 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.70.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The business had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BA. Baird R W upgraded shares of Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Boeing from $222.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.29.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

