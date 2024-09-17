Plato Investment Management Ltd Grows Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 230.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Moderna were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Moderna by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,036,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,159,769,000 after buying an additional 5,129,800 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Moderna by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,225,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,584,000 after buying an additional 1,614,460 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Moderna by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,648,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,743,000 after buying an additional 18,728 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,565,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,916,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,230,000 after acquiring an additional 120,621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MRNA. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.93.

Moderna Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $69.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $170.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.72.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($3.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.47) by $0.14. Moderna had a negative net margin of 116.18% and a negative return on equity of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.62) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total value of $81,467.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,486.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 1,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total value of $104,874.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,754. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total transaction of $81,467.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,269 shares in the company, valued at $859,486.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,158 shares of company stock worth $11,167,312. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

