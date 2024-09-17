Plato Investment Management Ltd Has $181,000 Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Plato Investment Management Ltd trimmed its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,786 shares during the quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QRVO. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Qorvo by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 25,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 81.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $74,184.63. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,779.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $100.46 on Tuesday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.62 and a 52-week high of $130.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of -137.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.91.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $886.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.95 million. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 14.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on QRVO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Qorvo from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

