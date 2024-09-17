Plato Investment Management Ltd Has $425,000 Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 30.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,073 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 953 shares during the quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Illumina were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 426.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,460 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after buying an additional 12,521 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at $100,120,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter worth about $4,527,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at about $264,636,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Illumina by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,600 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after purchasing an additional 8,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ILMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $154.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $176.00 to $164.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.05.

Illumina Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $129.52 on Tuesday. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $148.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.79 and a 200-day moving average of $120.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 1.15.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. Illumina had a negative net margin of 68.73% and a positive return on equity of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

