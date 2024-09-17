Plato Investment Management Ltd Has $62,000 Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Plato Investment Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 66.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 783 shares during the quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXR. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $130,554,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,537,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,478,000 after buying an additional 810,158 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2,244.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 597,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,824,000 after buying an additional 572,231 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,557,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,899,000 after buying an additional 473,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,199,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,621,000 after acquiring an additional 451,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $177.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $168.17 and its 200 day moving average is $153.83. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.19 and a 1 year high of $179.23.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Extra Space Storage

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.32%.

In related news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,823 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.01, for a total transaction of $499,699.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,815,663.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,823 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.01, for a total transaction of $499,699.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,815,663.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total transaction of $1,144,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,690 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,260.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,970 shares of company stock valued at $3,172,757. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.57.

Extra Space Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

