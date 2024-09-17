Plato Investment Management Ltd Increases Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 17,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $307,787,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,914,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $144,507,000 after acquiring an additional 101,288 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 11,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 57,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,908.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,271 shares in the company, valued at $25,025,153.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $295,208.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 57,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,908.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 569,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,025,153.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $42.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $56.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $26.57 and a 12-month high of $45.31.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -157.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on TFC shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Argus raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of Truist Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.45.

About Truist Financial

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

