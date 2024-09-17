Plato Investment Management Ltd Invests $30,000 in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 873 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 12,022.2% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AXTA stock opened at $35.17 on Tuesday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $37.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 24.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

