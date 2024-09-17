Plato Investment Management Ltd Makes New $27,000 Investment in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPWK. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $10.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 1.54. Upwork Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $16.36.

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $193.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.05 million. Upwork had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Erica Gessert sold 20,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total transaction of $196,406.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,570.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 31,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total transaction of $304,032.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,190,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,488,913.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Erica Gessert sold 20,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total transaction of $196,406.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,570.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,706 shares of company stock valued at $586,984. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UPWK shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Upwork from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Upwork from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Upwork from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Upwork from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Upwork from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.70.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company’s work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

