Plato Investment Management Ltd Purchases 172 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 312.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 490.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 83.3% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,791.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,643,412.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ULTA. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $356.00 price target (down previously from $404.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $505.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $425.29.

Get Our Latest Report on Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $389.29 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.17 and a 1 year high of $574.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $368.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $411.13. The stock has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.31.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.47 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.