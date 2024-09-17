Plato Investment Management Ltd Purchases 666 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 262.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEE. M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $303,065,000. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 8,447.5% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,735,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $174,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703,200 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 400.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,812,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 57.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,957,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,953,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $84.63 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $85.56. The stock has a market cap of $173.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.66.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $7,697. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Mizuho downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

