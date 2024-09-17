Plato Investment Management Ltd Purchases New Position in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Poehling Capital Management INC. acquired a new position in Solventum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $891,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Solventum during the second quarter worth $922,000. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Solventum in the second quarter valued at $234,000. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Solventum during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,198,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Solventum during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SOLV. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Solventum from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Solventum from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Solventum in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Solventum from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Solventum from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

SOLV stock opened at $71.80 on Tuesday. Solventum Co. has a 1-year low of $47.16 and a 1-year high of $96.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Solventum’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Solventum Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

