Plato Investment Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 3,922 Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,544,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $658,498,000 after purchasing an additional 611,550 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,236,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $430,282,000 after buying an additional 1,889,110 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 26.8% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,163,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $183,426,000 after buying an additional 668,132 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,525,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,251,000 after buying an additional 132,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,684,000. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $82.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.08.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 20,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $1,008,698.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,416,771.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 20,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $1,008,698.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,341 shares in the company, valued at $4,416,771.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $60,343.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,919 shares in the company, valued at $730,732.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $50.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.37. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $40.65 and a one year high of $87.87.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The company had revenue of $124.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

