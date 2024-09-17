Plato Investment Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 3,977 CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 1,021.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CareDx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in CareDx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in CareDx by 10,267.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 18,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in CareDx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of CareDx from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of CareDx from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CareDx in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of CareDx in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.80.

CareDx Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $29.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.77. CareDx, Inc has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $34.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.61.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $92.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.20 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 53.73% and a negative return on equity of 53.65%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Alexander L. Johnson sold 21,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $702,327.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 284,983 shares in the company, valued at $9,284,746.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CareDx news, Director Peter Maag sold 35,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $1,174,638.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 330,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,903,992.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander L. Johnson sold 21,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $702,327.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,284,746.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 91,340 shares of company stock worth $3,025,415. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

