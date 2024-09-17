Plato Investment Management Ltd Takes $44,000 Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E during the fourth quarter valued at $394,285,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in PG&E during the fourth quarter valued at $142,612,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in PG&E by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 116,093,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,093,198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,681,566 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PG&E by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,332,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,731,888,000 after purchasing an additional 5,635,693 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in PG&E by 534.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,314,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319,289 shares during the period. 78.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCG opened at $20.01 on Tuesday. PG&E Co. has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $20.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.79. The company has a market cap of $52.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.01.

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. PG&E had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PCG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PG&E from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PG&E from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of PG&E in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.45.

In related news, VP Stephanie N. Williams sold 38,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $707,170.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,168.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

