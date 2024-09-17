Plato Investment Management Ltd Takes Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Western Union by 1.1% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 80,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 56,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Western Union by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Western Union by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 32,277 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 59.9% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on WU shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Western Union from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Western Union from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.14.

Western Union Stock Performance

Shares of WU stock opened at $11.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $10.92 and a one year high of $14.19.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). Western Union had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 123.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is 55.62%.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

