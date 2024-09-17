Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 228,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,629 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.38% of Pliant Therapeutics worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 67.1% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 424,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,000 after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Performance

PLRX opened at $11.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.86 and its 200-day moving average is $13.10. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.29 and a 52-week high of $19.62. The company has a current ratio of 14.47, a quick ratio of 14.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pliant Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PLRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.07). On average, equities research analysts predict that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Leerink Partnrs raised Pliant Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 38,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $447,487.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 482,936 shares in the company, valued at $5,582,740.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 38,710 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $447,487.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,582,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 12,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $142,407.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 213,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,462,881.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,596 shares of company stock worth $804,530 over the last ninety days. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pliant Therapeutics Profile

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in phase 2b trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and in phase 2a trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis.

Featured Articles

