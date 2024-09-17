Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Shares Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.05% of Powell Industries worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Powell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,403,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Powell Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $1,927,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Powell Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $1,628,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Powell Industries news, Director James W. Mcgill sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.84, for a total value of $1,226,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,795,214.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Powell Industries news, insider Robert B. Callahan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James W. Mcgill sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.84, for a total value of $1,226,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,795,214.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,100 shares of company stock worth $2,224,552 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

Powell Industries Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ POWL opened at $170.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.87. Powell Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.51 and a fifty-two week high of $209.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.14.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $1.63. The firm had revenue of $288.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.18 million. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 33.09% and a net margin of 13.77%. Powell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Powell Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.59%.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

