Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Shares Sold by Plato Investment Management Ltd

Plato Investment Management Ltd cut its holdings in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Powell Industries were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Powell Industries by 38.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Powell Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Powell Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $140,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Powell Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Powell Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Powell Industries

In other Powell Industries news, CEO Brett Alan Cope sold 2,750 shares of Powell Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.31, for a total value of $391,352.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,166,762.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Powell Industries news, CEO Brett Alan Cope sold 2,750 shares of Powell Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.31, for a total value of $391,352.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,166,762.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James W. Mcgill sold 6,600 shares of Powell Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.84, for a total transaction of $1,226,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,795,214.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,100 shares of company stock worth $2,224,552 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Powell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ POWL opened at $170.12 on Tuesday. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.51 and a 1 year high of $209.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $1.63. The company had revenue of $288.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.18 million. Powell Industries had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 33.09%. Powell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

Powell Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

