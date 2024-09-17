Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 3,142 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,547 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TGT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Target from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Daiwa America raised Target to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on Target in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.68.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $7,140,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 303,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,210,768.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total transaction of $153,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,173.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $7,140,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 303,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,210,768.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $152.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $181.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $25.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.19 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

