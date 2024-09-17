Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $3,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIL. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $91.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.61. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $91.21 and a 52 week high of $91.85.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

